Oprah Winfrey & Apple End Content Deal – The Hamden Journal

Oprah Winfrey and Apple are winding down their content deal.

Winfrey and the streamer struck a “multi-year content partnership” in January 2018, but sources have confirmed that their deal is ending.

It comes two days after the premiere of Sidney, the Winfrey-exec produced documentary about Sidney Poitier, on the service.

Although Winfrey and the tech giant are winding down their official partnership – not renewing the deal – sources suggest that they will continue to work together on a project-by-project basis.

While Winfrey made The Oprah Conversations and mental health special The Me You Can’t See for Apple TV+, as well as Oprah’s Book Club, which is available via Apple Books, it’s clear that the deal didn’t produce a huge swathe of content.

Winfrey also had high-profile projects such as Oprah with Meghan and Harry and Adele One Night Only, which she produced via Harpo and interviewed the British popstar, on CBS over the last few years.

Last year, The Hamden Journal revealed that Winfrey herself was getting the biographical documentary treatment with a two-part documentary feature from Kevin Macdonald. It’s not clear if that project is still in the works.

Puck first revealed the end of the deal.