Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ End Their Multiyear Content Deal

Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ have ended their multi-year overall content agreement.

First signed in 2018, the agreement had the media icon and the streamer producing projects as part of Apple’s original content release. While the contract has ended, both parties have said they will work together on a project-to-project basis.

One of those collaborations is “Oprah’s Book Club,” which is available on both Apple Books and OprahDaily.com.

Friday also marked the release of “Sidney” on Apple TV+, the Winfrey-produced documentary on Sidney Poitier. Through Apple Original Films and from filmmaker Reggie Hudlin, “Sidney” follows the life and career of the history-making Oscar winner.

Other highlights from Winfrey’s content deal with Apple TV+ have been the mental health documentary series “The Me You Can’t See,” produced in partnership with Prince Harry, and “The Oprah Conversation.” Over the last four years of the nonexclusive deal, however, some of the host’s biggest projects have been outside of her work with Apple, including continuing her work as chief of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network (which is the home for Ava DuVernay’s hit “Queen Sugar”) and CBS’ exclusive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Winfrey founded cable channel OWN with Discovery Communications, which just renewed its contract with the mogul through to 2025.

Puck News first reported the news of Winfrey and Apple ending their deal.

