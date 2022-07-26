Opposing NBA executives not happy about the Boston Celtics adding Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics now have one of if not the strongest rotations in the league from top to bottom, to the delight of the team’s fans and the dismay of those of other teams.

But it is not just fans of other franchises who are feeling some trepidation at the thought of facing Boston’s revamped roster next season. Executives of opposing ball clubs around the NBA are also none too pleased about the Celtics’ offseason upgraded, and have been sharing their displeasure with Heavy’s veteran NBA reporter Steve Bulpett.

“He’ll be good for them,” suggested the unnamed Eastern Conference executive. “Going to Boston, with strong people around him, unfortunately, yes, he’ll be good for them.

“I think he’s going to make them a lot better,” they added, noting it would bother them considerably to see Brogdon help Boston so much.

That anonymous executive was not alone in that point of view, either. “We knew Boston had talent going into last year, but we weren’t really looking at them as contending to get to the Finals,” said another of Bulpett’s East sources.

“I don’t think anyone really was.”

“When you saw (the) Milwaukee (Bucks) and Brooklyn (Nets), and Philadelphia (76ers), although they had the (Ben) Simmons question, people weren’t really worried about them (Celtics),” they claimed.

“But after how Boston got it together and got to the Finals, we’re all looking at them now — and they got better. A lot better. They got a shooter (Gallinari) and they got a guard who can be solid on both ends and can go for a big number offensively in the right situation. Brogdon could be really big for them, but the physical part is an issue, the injuries. He does get beat up pretty easily, and he’s missed a bunch of games (only 36 played last season). But, they don’t have to play him a ton and rely on him for a big role.”

“That’s always been a problem with him and the injuries, but maybe he’ll be able to hold up in Boston,” related the source.

“If he does, it’s going to be hard to match up with their depth.”

