Opponents set for next season after finishing third in AFC North

The Browns know which opponents they’ll encounter in the 2022 NFL season. That’s due to finishing 8-9 and third in the AFC North, ahead of the Baltimore Ravens.

Next season, the Browns will host the New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers, plus the three other teams in the AFC North.

In 2022, the Browns will visit the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team in addition to their division foes.

This season the Browns finished 3-3 against AFC North teams. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals twice and the Ravens once.

In addition to their three AFC North rivals, the Chargers, Patriots and Texans are repeat opponents for the Browns. Of those three teams, the Browns only beat the Texans this season.

The NFL will release next season’s schedule with the dates and times of games in the spring.

