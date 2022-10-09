Opponent Lookahead: Where Penn State ranks statistically

The stage is set for one of Michigan’s biggest games of the year, a top-10 showdown against Penn State with the Wolverines heading back to Michigan Stadium after a two-game road trip.

Here’s a look at where the Nittany Lions stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.

Offense

Points per game: 37th (34.4)

Rushing yards per game: 33rd (192.6)

Passing yards per game: 59th (251.0)

Offensive yards per game: 38th (443.6)

Total first downs: T-89th (112)

Turnovers lost: T-28th (6)

Third down conversion percentage: 103rd (33.8%)

Red zone offense: 14th (95%)

Tackles for loss allowed: T-400th (4.60)

Sacks allowed: T-38th (1.4)

Defense

Scoring defense: 13th (14.8)

Total defense: 38th (341.6)

Rushing defense: 5th (79.6)

Passing defense: 102nd (262.0)

First downs defense: T-29th (97)

Turnovers gained: T-14th (12)

Team Sacks: T-30th (2.6)

Team Tackles for loss: T-71st (5.4)

Opponent third down conversion percentage: 20th (29.9%)