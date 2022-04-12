Opening statements begin in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel case

Opening statements begin in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel case

by

The Daily Beast

The Depp-Heard Defamation Trial Is Already Getting Ugly

Getty Images/ReutersJohnny Depp and Amber Heard are officially back in court.Depp’s long-delayed $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife began in Virginia on Tuesday, three years after he sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post where she described being a domestic violence survivor. While the piece did not mention Depp by name, the 58-year-old actor alleges that the piece clearly referred to their relationship—which ended in 2016—and has since “devastated” his car

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.