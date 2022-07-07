Opener Stars ‘Money Heist’ Actor Miguel Herrán – The Hamden Journal

San Sebastian Opener To Star Money Heist Actor Miguel Herrán

The latest movie by the Spanish filmmaker Alberto Rodríguez, Prison 77 (Modelo 77), will open San Sebastian Festival’s 70th edition out of competition. The thriller stars Money Heist actor Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez. The film, the director’s fifth participation in the Official Selection, will screen following the opening gala in the Kursaal Auditorium on September 16. Inspired in true events, the movie is described as “a tale of friendship, solidarity and freedom. The action starts in Barcelona’s Modelo prison, where Manuel (Miguel Herrán), a young accountant awaiting trial for embezzlement, faces a sentence of 6 to 8 years, a disproportionate punishment for the crime committed. Together with Pino (Javier Gutiérrez), his cellmate, he joins a group of ordinary prisoners fighting for their rights and for amnesty in the dawn of democracy in Spain following 40 years of dictatorship.”

CJ ENM’s Eccho Rights Hires For New London Office

Turkish drama specialist Eccho Rights has recruited hired international distribution veteran Melis Hamamcioglu for its London office, which opened last year. The international sales house has hired her as Director of Digital Media Acquisition & Content Sales. She joins from Turkey’s Calinos Entertainment, where she has been International Content Sales Director for nearly four years. Hamamcioglu previously held posts at Fox Networks Group and Digiturk (now beIN) and in her new role will oversee sales of Eccho’s catalogue programs such as Volodymyr Zelensky’s comedy Servant of the People in MENA, Israel and India. She’ll also handle Turkish drama seals in Western Europe and also oversee content acquired specifically for digital platforms such as YouTube — a new focus for Eccho. “Having seen the additional value that this is bringing our existing rightsholders, we are now ramping up our efforts to identify the next great content that can work specifically on these platforms,” said Fredrik af Malmborg, Managing Director at CJ ENM-owned Eccho.

Ascot Elite Launches TVoD Platform

Swiss distribution and production company Ascot Elite has launched TVoD platform ascot now. The lineup will include around 180 films from the company’s own library. There will also be sections for “Swiss Films”, “Award-winning Films” and “Novelties”. The company says “it will be possible to rent films that were recently shown in theaters….bonus material will be available in the Close-up section with interviews and Q&As with the filmmakers, making-ofs, behind the scenes and reports on current film shoots”. Ascot Elite says that “future users will also have access to selected national and international premieres via live streaming. In addition, the company’s own platform is intended to exploit existing synergies between the cinema and home entertainment sectors.”