Opendorse CEO, former Huskers LB Blake Lawrence discusses NIL

Name, Image and Likeness has driven so many conversations regarding Nebraska football of late, and NIL discussions have taken over the world of college football this offseason.

In order to get more information and a better handle on the ever-changing world of NIL in the sport, Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove sat down with Blake Lawrence – the CEO of Opendorse and a former Nebraska linebacker – in the latest episode of the Coach’s Corner podcast.

Watch that video below or listen wherever you find podcasts – including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.