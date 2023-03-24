Open Book & Western Pilots Not Moving Forward At Amazon Freevee – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee will not be moving forward with two of its half-hour scripted pilots, Western and Open Book. Both are currently being shopped elsewhere.

Western is a period comedy developed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Sony TV-based Lord Miller. Pen15 co-creator and star Anna Konkle had been tapped to lead the series.

Written by Michelle Morgan, Western is set in the 1800s. It follows Polly (Konkle), a young high-society woman from Philadelphia who travels out west on a desperate quest for a husband only to discover that she has been catfished by a teenage boy. Now stranded in 1866 Montana, Polly, along with the town’s other inhabitants, must find their place in this ever-changing new world, confronting and defying all expectations society has of them along the way.

Although her good breeding and opulent clothing make her stand out like a sore thumb in this dustbowl of a town, Polly’s wit and unexpected charm ultimately earn her a place there.

Morgan executive produces with Lord, Miller, Aditya Sood and Lucy Kitada for Lord Miller. Tony Yacenda also serves as executive producer and directs.

Open Book, inspired by Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir, came from Tom Kapinos (Californication), Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions. Elena Saurel, Katelyn Tarver and John Stamos starred.

Described as a propulsive, music-soaked coming-of-age story, Open Book, written by Kapinos, follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s (Tarver) rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. Touching on themes of love, friendship, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business, Sadie ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life.

Kapinos and Bernstein executive produce. Moran and PKM Productions executive produce with Amazon Studios. Jessica Simpson, Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch also executive produce. Adam Bernstein (Billions) directs and also serves as executive producer.