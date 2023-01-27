OOF! Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene offered an amendment on Thursday ― and it quickly went down in flames.

New House rules put in place by the Republican majority allow any lawmaker to offer an amendment. The Hill said that led to some 140 amendments to a bill regarding the use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Greene’s would’ve forbidden President Joe Biden from selling oil from the reserve.

The conspiracy theorist ― who spoke last year at a white nationalist event ― was joined by just 13 others as the amendment failed, 14-418.

Some believe Greene frenemy Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was subtweeting her with this boast later in the day:

Others were more direct, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who tweeted:

Many of Greene’s other critics also piled on:

