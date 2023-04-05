ONON Stock Falls On Analyst Downgrade

On Holding (ONON), the upscale sneaker brand on a hot growth streak, received an analyst downgrade early Wednesday. ONON stock fell modestly in Wednesday premarket action.

Baird analysts downgraded ONON stock to neutral from outperform. Check back for details.

On March 21, the Switzerland-based provider of footwear and sports apparel reported nearly doubling fourth-quarter sales, year over year. On Holding also guided “strong results in 2023,” including 61% sales growth in the current quarter.

ONON stock, a member of the prestigious IBD Leaderboard, shed nearly 3% to 31.55 early on the stock market today, signaling a move below its latest buy point.

The shoe stock had gapped up 26% to 27.26 on earnings March 21, clearing a 24.21 cup-with-handle buy point. It quickly hit the 20% profit-taking sell zone, then rose further above it.

On Tuesday, Leaderboard upped its stake in ONON stock as it topped a rare, short stroke alternative buy point at 32.04.

Among other shoe stocks, Dow Jones giant Nike (NKE) lost 0.4% early Wednesday after regaining the 50-day moving average Tuesday. Deckers (DECK), which makes the popular Hoka running shoe, was not yet active after hitting a record high Tuesday.

Foot Locker (FL) fell 0.3% early Wednesday, still below the 50-day line though it’s recovering from a March 20 earnings tumble.

On Holding generated a lot of early buzz by signing a deal with retired tennis star Roger Federer.

