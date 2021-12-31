Onn 55-inch HD Roku Smart LED TV is $379 at Walmart

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Who knew a big 55-inch 4K TV was just $319? (Photo: Walmart)

Did all your holiday viewing finally convince you that your TV’s simply too dang small? Have you made a New Year’s resolution to be smarter spender? With this staggering year-end deal on a high-quality, big-screen 4K TV, Walmart’s about to make you happy on both counts.

The Onn 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV is selling for just $319. What? Yes, it’s true. And it’s packed with entertainment: The crisp 4K LED TV has Roku built right in. That means access to more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, VUDU and more.

Spectacular picture for a steal

Sized perfectly for larger rooms in your home, this 55-inch 4K model delivers rich colors and inky black levels. The detail is so stunning, you’ll smile every time you turn it on — especially when you remember the low price you paid.

“I have never owned an Onn television before but I have to say this is one nice set,” raved a five-star reviewer. “It is easy to set up, easy to navigate, has excellent sound and picture quality. Being a ‘smart TV’ and already set to go with Roku, Netflix and other streaming services is a true winner…”

Massive impact, minimal price. (Photo: Walmart)

Behind the beauty

Not familiar with the manufacturer Onn? It’s Walmart’s in-house electronics brand, based in South Carolina. So if it’s important for you to keep your dollars local, this TV is a great option. True to Walmart form, the company specializes in premium-quality tech at low prices.

The 4K TV has everything you need, including three HDMI ports, so you can connect a soundbar (to beef up the audio), a DVD or Blu-ray player (if you’re old school, in a good way) and a video-game console. Shoppers love its audio quality, especially for gaming.

“We purchased this TV for our son. He loves it because he can use it with his PlayStation 4 and get all the access to the other apps Roku has to offer,” shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. “It has great sound and a great quality picture. The apps are easy to download. There are step-by-step instructions for adding all software which makes it super easy. Would buy again.”

Adds another five-star Walmart reviewer of the TV set: “This 55-inch Onn television is amazing. I have to admit, we haven’t spent this much time in our living room ever! It took about 90 minutes to unbox and set up this TV and make all the connections necessary including the Fire TV Stick, Xbox, Blu-ray player, and setting all the channels…The picture is beautiful. Color, clear and crisp! Sound is just perfect…What an amazing TV!”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

