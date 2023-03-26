OnlyFans judge Gregory A. Locke parties in Vegas as NYC councilwoman calls for his disbarment

The former judge who was canned for moonlighting as a porn star on OnlyFans said “Hello” from Vegas where he was partying at an Adele concert.

Gregory A. Locke, 33, who was fired last week for “unprofessional behavior,” posted a video of himself on Instagram looking dapper and beaming a wide smile in the casino at Caesars Palace as a city councilwoman called for his disbarment.

Locke, who charges $12 a month for access to his OnlyFans site, was all smiles inside the casino floor, even while his professional life continues to spiral downward.

“Spent my Saturday getting ready to see my queen Adele close out her Vegas residency,” the legal beefcake wrote on the Saturday night post about the Grammy Award-winning singer of “Hello.”





“Did anything else happen? Did I miss anything?”

The lawyer’s fall from grace came after he told City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino to “choke on a d-k” following her criticism against Drag Queen Story Hour in public schools and libraries, leading the rep to file a complaint against him.

“Because of a disgusting tweet this judge posted about me, we placed a complaint, the floodgates opened and he was fired,” Paladino said.





She added: “This guy should lose his law license, we’re in the process.”

Locke did not respond to The Post’s repeated requests for comment.

The disgraced judge was previously paid $58 an hour to adjudicate parking tickets, and city officials said they were unaware of Locke’s side gig despite his very public posts online.

On his alternate Twitter account, Locke boasted that he was a judge while working in the porn industry.

Along with his OnlyFans account, he holds an X-rated account on JustFor.Fans, where he charges $9.99 a month for access to his photos and videos.





His OnlyFans account reads: “White collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always slutty.”

In his account, he also references unprofessional behavior while working his day job.

“I was never going to focus on work if I didn’t let this out,” he wrote on OnlyFans in November 2022 before masturbating in front of a camera.

“Guess what kind of porn I was watching in the middle of my work day during this quick orgasm break,” he said in another.





Paladino had told The Post that it was unacceptable for Locke to keep his position while working in smut.

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions,” she said.