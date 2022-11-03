OnlyFans Courtney Clenney rages in audio of argument with boyfriend

Audio of an OnlyFans star sobbing, claiming she’s suicidal and repeatedly hitting her boyfriend has emerged, exposing the depths of their toxic relationship.

Courtney Clenney now stands charged with plunging a knife into the chest of cryptocurrency trader Christian Obumseli during a violent clash at their glitzy Miami apartment in April, which left him dead.

Clenney — who is claiming self-defense in the case — was hit with a second-degree murder rap in August and now faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Since then video and audio of their arguments has emerged, with both accusing the other of being violent, controlling and jealous.

In a newly uncovered cellphone clip obtained by The Post, Clenney can be heard hoarsely shrieking at her boyfriend during a public fight in Miami that grew so unhinged, bystanders intervened.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is accused of killing boyfriend Christian Obumseli. Instagram

The hysterical starlet can be heard accusing Obumseli of failing to protect her during a traffic altercation with another man somewhere in Miami, in the audio which was recorded on Obumseli’s phone.

“You will never protect me!” she can be heard bellowing. “Someone was being horrible to me and you defended them in front of me! Get away from me!”

Obumseli futilely tries to contain her rage — and at one point abruptly suggests that she’s suicidal.

“Please don’t kill yourself,” he says.

Surveillance video shows an elevator fight between the couple. Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Offi

The clash grew so crazed a driver stopped his car in an attempt to calm the situation.

“I saw you banging your head,” the man can be heard telling Clenney. “I don’t want you to hurt yourself.”

“You know what that’s like?” she responds. “That means I want to kill myself.”

Clenney then tells the man what led to the fight with Obumseli.

“This guy was literally yelling into our car. He was yelling at me making fun of me for my car,” she says. “So he said come swing at me, come swing at me. So I opened the door and I got out of the car and I f–king hit him. And then he [Obumseli] said go apologize to that man!”

As Obumseli repeatedly apologizes, Clenney reveals her spiraling mental struggles.

Clenney said she wanted to kill herself in the chilling audio. Instagram / @courtneytailor

“I feel like I don’t have anywhere to go but my head,” she tells the stranger.

After Clenney thanks him for his intervention, the couple walks away together.

Another attempt at an apology from Obumseli is met with a barrage of expletives.

“F–k you!” she screams. “You make yourself look good in front of people!”

Clenney then repeats Obumseli’s act of betrayal once more and refers to the traffic confrontation.

“You just told me to apologize to a lowlife!” she says. “You’re supposed to protect me!”

Clenney was hit with a second-degree murder rap in August. Instagram / @courtneytailor

She then apparently begins striking Obumseli.

“Stop hitting me!” he yells.

Earlier in the recording, the bystander who attempted to pacify the couple issued a prophetic warning.

Courtney was arrested at the Miami apartment she shared with Obumseli. City of Miami PD

“I don’t think this is going to end up anywhere good,” he tells Clenney. “For you. Or for him.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.