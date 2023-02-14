Only three QBs have accomplished in their careers what Patrick Mahomes did this season

NFL fans may not realize it, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together a season unlike any in league history.

Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passess, and that’s why he won his second MVP award. He then helped the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII and was named the game’s MVP.

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, only three quarterbacks have accomplished those four feats in their entire careers. That trio is Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner.

Amazingly, Mahomes did those four things in just one season.

That is just one of the many incredible statistics to come from Super Bowl LVII. Here are five others.

1. Epic comeback

NFL Research noted that just one team had rallied from a deficit of 10 or more points at halftime to win in the Super Bowl. It was the Patriots in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

Before Sunday, teams had been 1-26 when down by 10 or more points, but the Chiefs did it despite trailing 24-14 at the break.

2. Offensive juggernaut

FanSided’s Matt Verderame shared this statistic that showed how the Chiefs offense flat-out dominated the second-ranked Eagles defense.

3. Amazing second half

CBS Sports shared these numbers that showed how incredible the Chiefs played in the second half of Super Bowl LVII on both offense and defense.

4. Streak busters

ESPN shared a look at three Super Bowl trends that the Chiefs reversed on Sunday night.

5. Reid in select company

CBS Sports shared a list of NFL coaches who have won 200 or more games and at least two Super Bowls. It’s a really small group that now includes Chiefs coach Andy Reid.