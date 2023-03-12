Only Murders In the Building season 3 teaser reveals first look at Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is “the surprise you never saw coming” in season 3 of Only Murders In the Building.

During the 95th Oscars on Sunday, Hulu debuted the first-look teaser for the whodunnit’s upcoming season, which revealed the first look at Streep’s new character. During what looks to be a flashback to the table read of Oliver’s (Martin Short) comeback Broadway production, everyone looks around in awkward silence as Streep’s character realizes it’s her line. “Oh my god, it’s me!” she says while laughing. “I’m so sorry, it’s me, isn’t it?”

Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building | Season 3

Hulu Meryl Streep on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

That bit of tongue-in-cheek humor is perfectly on par with this series, because that line could mean so many different things. Is Streep’s character just not a great actor, or is it a reference to Streep joining the cast? Or is she actually hinting that she could be this season’s murderer?!

The first new footage of the season also reveals more of Paul Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy, who joined the cast for a surprise cameo at the end of season 2 as the co-star of Oliver’s play opposite Charles (Steve Martin). Ben was found dead in the closing moments of the finale in a flash-forward, and season 3 will focus on the central trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) investigation into his murder. Additional new cast members in season 3 include Jesse Williams and Ashley Park.

Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 3. Watch the teaser trailer below now.

