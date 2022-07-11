‘Only Murders In The Building’ Renewed For Season 3 By Hulu

Only Murders in the Building will continue to make a killing for Hulu: The streamer ordered a third season of the series from 20th Television.

The first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history and is considered a favorite in several categories going into tomorrow’s Emmy nominations. New episodes of the current second season stream weekly on Tuesdays.

The comedy stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. It is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Here’s the synopsis for season two: Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

