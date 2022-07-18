‘Only Murders in the Building’ Releases Video for Steve Martin’s ‘Angel in Flip Flops’ Spoof Song

Brazzos is back!

Steve Martin plays former ’80s star Charles Haden-Church, best known for playing Detective Brazzos in a TV cop procedural, during “Only Murders in the Building.” Now, the Hulu series released a tongue-in-cheek cartoon music video for Haden-Church’s fictional hit song, “Angel in Flip Flops.”

Featured in Episode 4 of the second season, Haden-Church (Martin) explains that he bonded with his ex-girlfriend’s daughter Lucy (Zoe Colletti) while singing the “pitta patta, pitta patta” chorus of his 1989 summer track. The “hit” song debuted at number 83 on the German music charts — right before the Berlin Wall fell.

“Angel in Flip Flops” is written by Martin and Kirker Butler and is produced by Paul Schaffer.

“I am as proud of ‘Angel in Flip Flops’ as I am of any work I’ve done that is not that good,” Martin, who is the co-creator and executive producer of “Only Murders,” joked in a press statement.

Fellow co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer John Hoffman added, “When the notion came up in our writers’ room of Charles-Haden Savage, at the height of his success with his original ‘Brazzos’ series, maybe having recorded an album that did really well in Germany before the Berlin Wall fell, we knew we had to talk further about it, immediately! And so we did, and when we shared this idea with Steve Martin, well, I think it was a day (if even?) before Steve had a title and a tune making its way through his genius mind and we were more than off and running.”

Hoffman continued, “Steve dove in with Kirker Butler to craft a late 20th-century classic and then, incredibly, along came Paul Shaffer to arrange that classic that is now our ‘Angel In Flip-Flops.’ We’re all hoping for a revival of interest in the tune, of course, in Germany, and all parts of the world without walls!”

IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his review of Season 2 that the humor in “Only Murders” continues to be “heavily meta,” writing, “Tastes may vary, but that’s part of the beauty in such a hefty spread. There’s always something to savor.”

Check out the animated music video for “Angel in Flip Flops” below.

