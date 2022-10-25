‘Only Murders In The Building’ Adds Jesse Williams To Selena Gomez Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Grey’s Anatomy star is joining the cast of 20th/Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in the recurring role of a documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora, Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam are working on.

Jesse Williams is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. He earned a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut in the Tony winning revival of Take Me Out this year and will next be seen in Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon as well as in his return to Broadway for the newly-extended run of Take Me Out. Williams spent 12 seasons in his acclaimed role as ‘Dr. Jackson Avery’ on ABC’s hit series Grey’s Anatomy and has appeared in TV and films including The Cabin in the Woods, Little Fires Everywhere, Brooklyn’s Finest and the Paramount action/comedy film Secret Headquarters, with Owen Wilson.

Williams executive produced the 2021 Oscar winning short film Two Distant Strangers and served as both senior producer and correspondent alongside Norman Lear for their EPIX docuseries America Divided. Williams is a partner and board member of the #1 scholarship app in the world, Scholly, which has matched students with over $100M.He is co-founder of both BLeBRiTY and Ebroji mobile apps and executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males, a transmedia art installation in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s permanent collection. He sits on the Board of Directors for both Advancement Project and Harry Belafonte’s arts and social justice organization, Sankofa.org.

Williams is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, André Des Rochers of Granderson Des Rochers.

Only Murders in the Building racked up 17 Emmy nominations and won three. The series is now heading into its third season with Paul Rudd starring. The series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.