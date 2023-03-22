‘Only Murders In The Building’ Adds Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond & Wesley Taylor To Season 3 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has added Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor to its Season 3 cast in recurring roles.

The trio joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as Season 3 additions Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park. Details regarding their roles are being kept under wraps.

The comedic murder-mystery series follows three strangers (played by Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. In Seasons 1 and 2, the trio helped solve two murders inside the Arconia, their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building.

Season 3 will step outside the comforts of home as they follow the latest murder, that of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the lead actor in Oliver Putnam’s (Short) Broadway play who falls dead on stage just as the curtain flew up signaling the show to begin. Just seconds prior to that, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) that was intentionally vague, according to series co-creator John Hoffman who spoke to The Hamden Journal about the Season 3 finale.

The 20th Television series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman, who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

In addition to Only Murders in the Building, Tony-nominee Shamos will also be recurring in the upcoming season of HBO’s The Gilded Age and will guest on the sixth and final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Additionally, Shamos will recur in Amazon’s upcoming series, Dead Ringers. Prior film and TV credits include Better Call Saul, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Undoing, Birdman, and The Big Sick, among others. He is repped by Talent Works and D 2 Management.

Emond is a three-time Tony nominee, whose stage credits include Death of a Salesman opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman, directed by Mike Nichols. Recent TV and film work includes FX’s The Patient opposite Steve Carell, Causeway opposite Jennifer Lawrence, and HBO’s Succession. Her series regular credits include Lodge 49 and the upcoming Hulu series Death and Other Details. Emond is repped by CAA.

Taylor is best known for his work on Broadway and TV. His stage credits include originating the roles of “Sheldon Plankton” in Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical, “Lucas” in The Addams Family, and “Franz” in Rock Of Ages. On the small screen, credits include NBC’s Smash, guest Hulu’s Difficult People, and CBS’ The Good Wife, among others. He also co-created and starred in the web comedy Indoor Boys. Most recently, Wesley co-wrote and co-directed Summoning Sylvia, premiering March 31 in theaters and Cable/Digital VOD. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Anonymous Content.