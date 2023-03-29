‘Only Murders In The Building’ Adds Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn & Gerald Caesar – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has added Don Darryl Rivera (Let the Right One In), Allison Guinn (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) & Gerald Caesarto (Dear Evan Hansen) to its Season 3 cast in recurring roles.

The trio joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, as well as Season 3 additions Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park. Details regarding their roles are being kept under wraps.

The comedic murder-mystery series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. In Seasons 1 and 2, the trio helped solve two murders inside the Arconia, their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building.

Season 3 will step outside the comforts of home as they follow the latest murder, that of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the lead actor in Oliver Putnam’s (Short) Broadway play who falls dead onstage just as the curtain flew up signaling the show to begin. Just seconds prior to that, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) that was intentionally vague, according to series co-creator John Hoffman who spoke to The Hamden Journal about the Season 2 finale.

The 20th Television series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman, who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Riveria is repped by Headline Talent Agency; Guinn is repped by Nicolosi & Co and The Katz Company; Caesasr is repped by DGRW, inc. and 11:11 Entertainment.