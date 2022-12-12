Only a few actors commented on nominations – The Hamden Journal

Typically, The Hamden Journal and other media outlets are overwhelmed with requests after the Golden Globes to talk to giddy actors and actresses who just received their first (or repeat) nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But not this year. Despite a new level of transparency by the HFPA and promises that it has cleaned house, everyone still remains in a veritable “wait and see” state when it comes to the new and “improved” Golden Globes.

There were a few actors who took the time to say thanks for the recognition after Monday’s nominations were revealed. Kevin Costner went on social media and released his own statement that read: “Working on Yellowstone has been a truly fulfilling project, and it has been enormously gratifying and humbling that audiences have embraced the show and its’ characters the way that they have over the past five years. To be recognized for this performance is the cherry on top, and I share this nomination with everyone who contributed to the show especially my fellow cast mates, the producers and the crew.”

The few other actors who wanted to give the HFPA a shoutout just relied on social media. Niecy Nash — who will likely earn some nods from the Screen Actors Guild and the TV Academy for her role as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer – Monster, called herself a “Golden Girl.”

Hugh Jackman took it step further and shot a thank you video.

And Henry Winkler, Hollywood’s menschiest of mensches, thanked the HFPA for “including me in a wonderful bunch of actors.”

Andor star Diego Luna tweeted his gratitude in Spanish. Translated, his tweet read, “thank you very much for such beautiful messages. What a fortune to feel so much affection here.”

Jerry Bruckheimer opted to go old school by simply releasing a statement about Top Gun: Maverick receiving a Best Picture nomination. “Thank you so much for this honor. Top Gun: Maverick brought audiences back to theatres at a time when we needed entertainment the most. I am overjoyed to share this nomination with Paramount, Tom and the entire cast and crew who made this possible.”

The stars of The Banshees of Inisherin also released statements. This, from star Brendan Gleeson, for the movie getting a nod in the Best Picture – Musical or Comedy category: “This is sensational! I’m thrilled and grateful, thanks Golden Globes. It’s joyous to be able share the good news with Martin (x2), Colin, Kerry, Barry and Carter on behalf of everyone involved in The Banshees’. Doubly so with my lovely Domhnall. Happy Days!”

And this from star Colin Farrell, who got an actor nod for starring in the movie: “What a team effort and a joy it was to bring The Banshees to life…to be able to celebrate with the whole gang like this and represent all the crew members who are watching at home, makes the whole thing all the sweeter! As Brendan said, ‘Happy Days’ and thanks Golden Globes!”