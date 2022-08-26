Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech

It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. Investors dumped stocks, sending the S&P 500 Index down 3.4% following two days of gains.

Only five stocks in the S&P 500

SPX,

-3.37%

were up on Friday:

Company Ticker Price change – Aug. 26 Price change – 2022 Decline from 52-week intraday high Date of 52-week intraday high Electronic Arts Inc. EA,

+3.57% 3.57% 0.2% -10.6% 09/02/2021 Molina Healthcare Inc. MOH,

+3.36% 3.36% 6.4% -6.3% 08/26/2022 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TTWO,

+1.59% 1.59% -28.3% -34.9% 11/05/2021 CF Industries Holdings Inc. CF,

+0.81% 0.81% 67.2% -1.0% 08/26/2022 ConocoPhillips COP,

+0.04% 0.04% 55.3% -9.6% 06/08/2022 Source: FactSet

In his speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium Friday morning, Powell said the Federal Reserve’s actions to control inflation would bring “some pain to households and businesses.”

He also addressed speculation that indications of a softening of price increases in July might cause the Fed to slow its pace for interest-rate increases by saying he still saw “strong underlying momentum” in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-3.03%

fell 3% to close at 32,283. The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

-3.94%

slumped 3.9% to 12,142.

Among the S&P 500, 43% of stocks were down at least 4% on Friday. Here are the day’s 10 worst performers, which lopped off a combined $63.8 billion in market capitalization for the session:

Company Ticker Price change – Aug. 26 Change in market cap – Aug. 26 ($mil) Price change – 2022 Decline from 52-week intraday high Date of 52-week intraday high 3M Co. MMM,

-9.54% -9.5% -$7,758 -27.3% -34.5% 08/30/2021 Nvidia Corp. NVDA,

-9.23% -9.2% -$41,325 -44.7% -53.1% 11/22/2021 HP Inc. HPQ,

-8.94% -8.9% -$3,185 -16.7% -24.3% 04/07/2022 Align Technology Inc. ALGN,

-7.52% -7.5% -$1,604 -61.6% -65.8% 09/23/2021 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. -7.3% -$1,769 -3.4% -17.8% 11/22/2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE,

-7.22% -7.2% -$1,390 -12.7% -22.5% 02/10/2022 Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR,

-6.92% -6.9% -$2,315 -1.3% -21.7% 04/21/2022 ON Semiconductor Corp. ON,

-6.69% -6.7% -$2,223 5.4% -6.8% 08/25/2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. Class A ZBRA,

-6.66% -6.7% -$1,138 -48.2% -49.9% 12/10/2021 V.F. Corp. VFC,

-6.56% -6.6% -$1,123 -43.8% -47.8% 11/16/2021 Source: FactSet

