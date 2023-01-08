Online sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended victims’ vigil

Some online sleuths claim murder suspect Bryan Kohberger can be spotted in images taken during a vigil held for the four University of Idaho students he allegedly murdered.

According to some hawk-eyed Internet users, a man who resembles 28-year-old Kohberger can be seen in video taken during a Nov. 30 vigil held at the University.

Clips viewed thousands of times and shared online have many Twitter users asking if a man walking through the service wearing a blue jacket could be Kohberger.

One watchful Twitter slueth wrote: “The blue coat guy at the vigil for the slain Idaho college students appears to have identical profile as Bryan Kohberger being escorted into court today. Same weak chin, same long nose same, hollowed out eyes and same height of hairline. It’s Bryan at that vigil!”

Debate ensued, with some claiming the “blue coat guy” appeared to be older than Kohberger. Others shot down the theory because the murder suspect’s hairline and side-profile are seemingly different than that of the man pictured.

“Same weak chin, same long nose same, hollowed out eyes,” a Twitter user pointed out. Latah County Jail

One person replied: “Definitely not him. Dude in blue has a receding hairline and his ears are slanted. At first I thought it was him, but looking at these pics side by side, definitely not.”

Others shared side-by-side screenshots of the man in the video next to photos of Kohberger in court, claiming their side-profiles are an exact match.

“Blue coat guy’s profile at the vigil many think is Bryan Kohberger compared with Bryan being escorted into court today,” one Twitter user wrote while comparing the images. “The side my side looks 100% to me!”

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

Another Internet investigator chimed in: “Wasn’t sure before but now I am that’s him.”

The father of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, who was found dead in her off-campus home in Moscow with roommates Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, previously acknowledged the likliness that his daughter’s killer would show up at her vigil.

In early December, Steve Goncalves said that was part of the reason they had held off on a funeral service, noting it was his wife’s “biggest fear” that the killer would attend a service in honor of their daughter.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20 were killed in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022.

Earlier this week, Kohberger was accused of posting in a Facebook group about the case under the alias “Pappa Rodger.”

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, said one of the comments made by that account seemed to hint that Kohberger was behind the account. The post read, “Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath.”

Authorities did recover a knife sheath at the murder scene, but its existence was not made public until after Kohberger’s arrest last week.