One year later, the Brewers got all they wanted out of the Willy Adames trade. So did the Rays.

When fans receive a Willy Adames bobblehead upon walking through the gates at American Family Field on Sunday, they will do so on the one year anniversary of Adames playing in his first game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Saturday marks one full year since the Brewers made a surprising early-season trade to acquire their starting shortstop from the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal that sent highly-regarded young pitchers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen away.

Teams address needs via trade mid-season all the time, but rarely do they acquire starting shortstops with big-league experience in May. Even more attention-grabbing was the fact that the deal was struck by a pair of contending teams.

“I think the timing of the trade was a shock to everybody,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s the thing that shocks everybody. These are, I think, both teams have demonstrated trying to be creative in ways they think can make their teams better. And not get trapped into, ‘We’re not supposed to do that, you can’t do that.’

“You have to think about things a different way. It goes to show, if you want to compete you have to think about things differently and solving problems differently.”

With a year of hindsight in our back pocket, let’s revisit how the trade has played out.

The Brewers’ return

The Brewers came within inches of acquiring Adames toward the end of spring training in 2021 but the deal flamed out right before the finish line. In mid-May, talks resumed and after about a week, a deal was agreed upon.

Adames was off to a cold start with the Rays in 2021, but the Brewers’ extensive homework on Adames allowed them to be comfortable acquiring a player who was batting just .197 with a .675 OPS.

That belief in Adames paid off immediately.

Last season, Adames batted .285 with a .521 slugging percentage and .886 OPS, a mark 35 percent above league average, while socking 20 homers and driving in 58. He garnered votes in the Most Valuable Player balloting, finishing 16th.

Adames has been worth 4.5 wins above replacement in 134 games with the Brewers, according to Fangraphs. In that time, that ranks him seventh among all big-league shortstops.

Dating back to his arrival in Milwaukee, Adames leads his position with 29 homers, is second in OPS (.854) and fourth in runs batted in (82).

“We knew we were getting a really talented player and we thought we were getting a player who had a very high ceiling and could impact the game in multiple ways,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “I don’t know that we recognized the immediate impact that would have on our organization both in terms of on field performance right away, and what he was able to do in our clubhouse and becoming really an energy leader in our clubhouse from the day he showed up.”

Perhaps most importantly, Adames stabilized a position — and a premium one, at that — where the Brewers were in dire need of help. They had traded former top prospect Orlando Arcia a month prior and Luis Urías had scuffled both defensively and offensively at the plate.

“With Willy, there’s a lot of things, but I think just when you have a shortstop, he’s the shortstop. That’s the easiest way to say this,” Counsell said. “He’s the shortstop. It ends the conversation.”

Adames was expendable for the Rays because he was, at the time, a placeholder for Wander Franco, the consensus top prospect in all of baseball. Since his call-up last summer, Franco has made good on the hype, batting .283/.330/.451 and worth 3.7 WAR.

Don’t forget, either, that the deal for the Brewers also included reliever Trevor Richards, who was used to acquire starting first baseman Rowdy Tellez less than two months later.

The Rays’ return

The Brewers, meanwhile, were dealing from depth in giving up Rasmussen and Feyereisen, both of whom have excelled for the Rays.

Feyereisen has sported a 1.64 earned run average in 55 innings since the trade, including 18.1 scoreless frames with only three hits allowed this season.

Rasmussen has a 2.40 ERA in 97 ⅔ innings in Tampa, where he has been converted to a starter. In his five most recent starts, he has allowed three earned runs over 26 ⅔ innings.

“Drew Rasmussen turned into a really good starter,” Counsell said. “J.P. is obviously pitching well, too, but it was a trade that kind of fit some needs for both teams. When you do that, you gotta actually give up a good player to get a good player.”

The Brewers had internal conversations about utilizing Rasmussen as a starter, but with a plethora of young arms already filling out the starting rotation, it never came to fruition.

“We were at that point in the mode of let’s get him to stretch out from a multi-inning reliever standpoint, but it doesn’t surprise me that he’s taken to the starting role,” Stearns said. “I think that’s probably where his heart is a little bit and he’s done a very nice job.”

Milwaukee’s brass isn’t at all shocked to see both pitchers succeeding. Not only did they have high internal evaluations on both players, but the Rays are an organization known for maximizing potential at the major-league level.

“We knew we were giving up really two very talented pitchers. It doesn’t surprise us that they’re doing well,” Stearns said. “Tampa is an organization that clearly gets the most out of their personnel, so we’re happy for those guys. Both ‘Rass’ and J.P. are two really good people and I’m happy that their young careers are off to really promising starts.”

In all, the trade has proved to be a rare one in how mutually beneficial it has been. The Brewers acquired their shortstop of the future, while the Rays freed up a spot for their generational talent and added two arms who have become key parts of a contending squad.

