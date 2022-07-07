‘One Tree Hill’ star Bevin Prince’s husband, William Friend, killed by lightning

Actress Bevin Prince and William Friend, who died on Sunday after being struck by lightening. (Photo: Bevin Prince via Instagram)

Actress Bevin Prince’s husband, William Friend, died after being struck by lightning. He was 33.

Friend was killed on Sunday, according to the National Lightning Safety Council, while boating near Masonboro Island in North Carolina. Wilmington, North Carolina news station WECT reports civilians flagged down marine police during a routine patrol. EMTs attempted to resuscitate Friend for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Prince, who appeared as Bevin Mirskey on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012, has yet to publicly address the tragedy. The couple’s close friend, actress Odette Annable, posted a touching tribute on Wednesday.

“Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart. As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin,” the Supergirl star shared.

“What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul. The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I’d never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin. You were perfect for her in every way. You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love,” she continued.

Annable is with Prince in North Carolina.

“At only 33 years old, you did it, and you went out like no other in a blaze of glory. May you Rest In Peace you charming, witty, beautiful British man who loved the s*** out of America. I love you,” she added.

Prince and Friend tied the knot in 2016.

In 2020, they launched a local fitness company together called Recess. A GoFundMe page was created for his memorial fund.