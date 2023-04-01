During a time of economic uncertainty, what’s one thing leaders should keep in mind?

‘Be willing to be bold in the decisions that you make,’ said Trex (TREX) CEO, Bryan Fairbanks.

Yahoo Finance sat down with Trex CEO to get his take on leadership, including what his own leadership style is and what characteristics he looks for in new leaders.

‘My leadership style has changed significantly over the years. I came into the CEO role in April of 2020. So just as the pandemic was starting, there was no rulebook to go by’, Fairbanks said.

When it comes down to what he looks for in new leaders, he said it’s not only about a “strong sense of business acumen”, but also “the ability to communicate”.

Watch the video to hear Trex CEO’s best piece of leadership advice.