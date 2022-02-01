One student dead, suspects at large

One student is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting outside a Minnesota high school Tuesday.
The students, who attended South Education Center in Richfield, Minnesota, were shot while on the sidewalk in front of the school at 12:07pm, said Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne.
The suspects fled the scene immediately and have not yet been caught, according to Henthorne.
Both students were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, police said. One student died from his injuries, Henthorne said, and the other remained in critical condition. Neither student has been named.
“The incident remains under active investigation, and law enforcement is searching for the suspects,” Henthorne said.
Henthorne did not take any questions. Richfield Public Schools referred all questions to Richfield Police.
Multiple federal agencies responded to the shooting Tuesday afternoon, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.