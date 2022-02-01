One student dead, suspects at large

One student is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting outside a Minnesota high school Tuesday.

The students, who attended South Education Center in Richfield, Minnesota, were shot while on the sidewalk in front of the school at 12:07pm, said Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne.

The suspects fled the scene immediately and have not yet been caught, according to Henthorne.

Both students were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, police said. One student died from his injuries, Henthorne said, and the other remained in critical condition. Neither student has been named.

Students’ bags and blood are left from the scene of a shooting in front of South Education Center Academy in Richfield, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

“The incident remains under active investigation, and law enforcement is searching for the suspects,” Henthorne said.

Henthorne did not take any questions. Richfield Public Schools referred all questions to Richfield Police.

One student was fatally shot while walking outside the South Education Center Academy in Richfield, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

One student is currently in critical condition after being shot outside the South Education Center Academy in Richfield, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities are searching for the school shooting suspects who allegedly killed one student and injured another. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne gives a media update on the fatal shooting situation at South Education Center Academy in Richfield, Minnesota on Feb. 1, 2022. Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple federal agencies responded to the shooting Tuesday afternoon, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.