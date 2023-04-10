One shot dead outside Louisville community college

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting outside a community college in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday — just hours after a mass killer opened fire at a nearby bank in an unrelated incident that left four people dead.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to reports of a shooting outside the Jefferson Community & Technical College in the city’s downtown area just after 11 a.m.

The shooting suspects fled before cops arrived at the scene, police said.

The identities of the slain and injured victims in the college shooting haven’t yet been released.





A man was killed outside the Jefferson Community & Technical College in Louisville Monday morning — just hours after an unrelated mass shooting unfolded at the nearby Old National Bank (above). AFP via Getty Images

“We can confirm there was a shooting outside of the Technical Campus Building A, and there is no active aggressor on our campuses,” a statement from the school said.

“All Jefferson campuses are clear with the exception of the Technical Campus, which will remain on lockdown due to police protocol.”

The second shooting unfolded as swarms of police gathered at the scene of the earlier tragedy at the nearby Old National Bank.

Police said the two shootings, while in close proximity to each other, weren’t connected.





The college shooting unfolded just hours after a gunman stormed into the Old National Bank in Louisville (above) and opened fire, killing four people. Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK





The windows of the bank building were riddled with bullets in the wake of the shooting. AP

In the first shooting, a lone gunman — believed to be a former employee — stormed into the bank’s building and opened fire at about 8.30 a.m., police said.

Four people were killed and eight others, including two cops, were injured.

The gunman was also killed following a shootout with officers. It wasn’t clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by cops.

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said at a press conference.

The victims in both shootings were all being treated at the University of Louisville Hospital.