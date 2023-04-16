One run is enough for Wade Miley, who outduels Yu Darvish for series victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO — The Milwaukee Brewers managed to cross the plate only once against San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish on Sunday afternoon.

That was more than enough for Wily Wade Miley.

The 36-year-old veteran was not as flashy but every bit as effective as his Japanese counterpart, pitching seven terrific innings to lead the Brewers to a 1-0 shutout and four-game series victory at Petco Park.

Peter Strzelecki and Devin Williams pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth respectively — although Williams’ outing was a nailbiter — to leave Milwaukee 4-3 on its current 10-game road trip.

Darvish nearly accomplished a baseball rarity in the first inning, falling just short of an immaculate inning after striking out Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez on 10 pitches.

The Brewers did manage to grab the lead against Darvish in the second thanks to the one-man show, Garrett Mitchell.

The rookie bunted his way on, forced Darvish to balk after he made three disengagements and then stole third without a throw before tagging and scoring on a fly ball to left by Brian Anderson.

It was a struggle the rest of the way against Darvish, with the Brewers getting a runner in scoring position in both the fifth and the sixth only to fail to score each time.

In the fifth, Brice Turang led off with a single and stole second and was stranded. In the sixth, Tellez and Mitchell both singled but Anderson was unable to check his swing with two outs to drop Milwaukee to 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Wade Miley of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

Miley still managed to make the one run hold up with a masterful performance of his own.

The first inning presented the biggest challenge when Xander Bogaerts led off with an infield hit and Manny Machado followed with a single of his own. But Miley struck out the next two batters and then induced a flyout to escape unscathed.

Miley (2-1) worked inside and out, up and down against San Diego’s powerful lineup and struck out at least one in every inning except the fourth and the seventh. He allowed only two hits over that same span, and erased a two-out throwing error by Mike Brosseau on his next pitch to complete seven innings for the first time since last May 16.

Miley threw 89 pitches in all.

Darvish struck out 12 over his seven innings, and the offense had no more luck tacking on against Craig Wilson or Josh Hader in the eighth and ninth.

The rookie Strzelecki got the ball in the eighth rather than Matt Bush and needed only eight pitches to retire the Padres.

Williams opened the ninth by walking Juan Soto.

He recovered with consecutive strikeouts then allowed a single to Ha-Seong Kim and walked Austin Nola to load the bases.

That brought former Brewer Trent Grisham to the plate, and he worked the count to 3-2 before taking a called third on Williams’ 33rd pitch of the inning to seal the victory.

It was a busy pre-game for the Brewers as Jesse Winker was scratched from the lineup with right oblique tightness, and right-hander Gus Varland was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right hand contusion suffered when he was hit by a scary comebacker off the bat of Machado in Saturday’s game.

Right-hander Elvis Peguero was recalled from Class AAA Nashville to take Varland’s spot in the bullpen.

