One Quote From Every “Schitt’s Creek” Character That Sums Up Their Personality

Schitt’s Creek is the best. From the Rose family to Bob, Ray, and Ronnie, each and every character is lovable and unique.

POP / Via giphy.com

I dare you to point out one character you don’t like on this show.

The humorous and heartfelt TV show ran for six seasons and is now available to stream via Netflix. The characters are iconic, and they’ve said some pretty funny things throughout the show.

POP / Via giphy.com

Here’s a quote by each character that perfectly sums up their individual personality.

“I plan on popping a pill, crying a bit, and falling asleep early.” — David Rose

POP / Via giphy.com

Also, this entire convo: Stevie: So, just to be clear, um, I’m a red wine drinker.

David: That’s fine.Stevie: Okay, cool. But, uh, I only drink red wine.David: Okay.Stevie: And up until last night I was under the impression that you too only drank red wine. But I guess I was wrong?David: I see where you’re going with this. Um, I do drink red wine. But I also drink white wine.Stevie: Oh.David: And I’ve been known to sample the occasional rosé. And a couple summers back I tried a merlot, that used to be a chardonnay.Stevie: Uh, okay.David: Which got a bit complicated.Stevie: Yeah, so, you’re just really open to all wines.

David: I like the wine and not the label. Does that make sense?

“Who knows what will befall us tomorrow? You could be hit by a Mack truck or bopped on the head by a tiny piece of space debris.” — Moira Rose

POP / Via giphy.com

Everything Moira says is A+… TBH, it was hard to choose just one quote for her.

“Let me explain something about business. It’s a dance. And sometimes you lead. And sometimes you follow.” — Johnny Rose

POP / Via giphy.com

Johnny knows all.

“I don’t skate through life, David. I walk through life in really nice shoes.” — Alexis Rose

POP / Via giphy.com

Also, “Love that journey for me.”

“I was actually only one stamp away from a free sub.” — Ted Mullens

Story continues

He said this after telling Alexis he didn’t keep everything from their relationship. Classic Ted! ©CBC/POP / courtesy Everett Collection

“I’m only doing this because you called me rude, and I take that as a compliment.” — Stevie Budd

Oh, Stevie. Her character growth is A+ tho. ©CBC / courtesy Everett Collection

“It’s just, um, the receipt from our first sale at the store.” — Patrick Brewer

POP / Via giphy.com

Patrick is oh so lovable as a stand-alone character but his sweetest lines are always regarding David. My heart! Your heart! Our collective hearts!

“I don’t like what this campaign is doing to me. The other day, I called another driver an effing moron. I didn’t say the ‘F’ word, but I said effing, and that is not me!” — Jocelyn Schitt

©CBC/POP / courtesy Everett Collection

“Now you’re speaking my language. Hip we can do! What do you want, PVC, or a Hawaiian shirt?” — Roland Schitt

POP / Via giphy.com

“Who wants a silver tree? The only people who buy silver trees are serial killers and single men over 40. And my cousin, who is a single man over 40.” — Ronnie Lee

POP / Via giphy.com

Ronnie is a total mood. Constantly unimpressed.

“I just took a lot of alone time to rebuild and regroup, and I just think it’s so important.” — Twyla Sands

A self-care queen and my fav side character if I’m being honest. Her chats with Alexis make me laugh. ©CBC / courtesy Everett Collection

“Oh jeez! To be a fly on the wall for this conversation.” — Bob Currie

POP / Via Giphy

Bob is always around with a good one-liner when you need him.

“Unfortunately, I’m no longer on the town council. I resigned a few weeks ago, too overwhelmed with my business. But, uh, you’re more than welcome to take it to council yourself, with my endorsement. Which won’t really help, since I resigned. Council wasn’t too happy about it. I’m surprised you didn’t hear, I talked about it extensively on my podcast.” — Ray Butani

Ray is a multi-hyphenated business boss. POP / Via youtube.com

“Yeah, a nice little home for a family of raccoons. I had to evict them, though, and they didn’t go quietly.” — Mutt Schitt

“Oh, great, that should beat the black mold I had for breakfast at my last motel.” — Emir Kaplan

I’ll leave you with this: A Rose dance circle.

POP / Via giphy.com

Tell me your fav Schitt’s Creek quotes below!

POP / Via giphy.com