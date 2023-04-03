One person shot at Virginia shopping mall, police have suspect in custody

A suspect is in police custody after a Virginia shopping center shooting on Sunday injured one person, police say.

The victim was shot at Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Va. on Sunday afternoon. The status of the victim is unknown.

A spokesperson for the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men.

“We do not consider it an active situation. We have apprehended the shooter, he is in custody—a male. The victim of the gunshot is at a local hospital,” spokesperson Tom Julia said.

“We have closed the mall out of abundance of precaution and are completing the search of the area,” Julia added.

He initially said law enforcement was setting up a command center at the scene.

One suspect was apprehended, but authorities were working on Sunday afternoon to determine if other shooters were involved.

Photos from the scene shared on social media showed a large law enforcement presence outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods store.





Caution tape at the scene is spotted after the shooting at at Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Va. on April 2, 2023. Fox 5





Police are spotted at the scene moments after the shooting incident took place at Dulles Town Center in Sterling, Va. on April 2, 2023. Fox 5

Journalist John Crump had tweeted that a second shooter remained on the loose in the mall, and police were following a “trail of blood.”

There is no additional information about the shooting at this time.