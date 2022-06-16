One person killed in shooting at church in Alabama

At least one person was dead and two others injured when a suspect opened fire at an Alabama church potluck event Thursday evening.

The shooting took place at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a city outside Birmingham, officials said at a press conference streamed by WVTM-TV.

Officials received a call of shots fired at the church just after 6:20 p.m. and first responders found three victims and placed a suspect in custody, police said.

Two of the unidentified victims were being treated at a hospital and one had died, according to officials.

It was unclear what led to the violent attack, which came weeks after high profile massacres at a New York supermarket and Texas elementary school.

At least two others were injured in the shooting. WVTM

Reports claim the shooting took place at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. WVTM

The suspect is in custody, according to one report. WVTM

“The suspect involved in this event is in custody and we know of no additional threats to either the community of Vestavia Hills or neighboring areas,” Vestavia Hill Police Capitan Shane Ware said.

Religious officials told the station there was a social event underway at the time, although they did not know how many people were present.

Currently we are praying for healing and safety for all those that have been impacted and affected, and also knowing that this is a traumatic thing that happened to our community, not just our church,” said Rev. Kelley Hudlow, an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Alabama.

“What we need is for this community to do what it’s really good at, which is coming together to take care of each other through prayers and thoughts and anything else.”

Police agencies from around region were on the scene along with FBI investigators.

This story is developing.