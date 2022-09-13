One injured from possible package explosion on Northeastern’s campus

One person was injured after a package exploded on Northeastern University’s campus in Boston Tuesday night, according to reports.

At least one person was injured after a detonation, reports said Monday, citing police. NBC10 Boston

A Boston police spokesperson told the Boston Globe authorities received a report at 7:16 p.m. that a suspicious package exploded on Leon Street. School officials told NBC 10 the explosion occurred as a staffer opened it inside Holmes Hall.

The victim suffered minor injuries, Officer Andre Watson told the Globe. Boston EMS tweeted the victim was taken to an area hospital.

Boston Police Department’s bomb squad and fire department rushed to the scene, Watson reportedly said.

Boston police also responded to another suspicious package near the Museum of Fine Arts, NBC 10 reported.

Northeastern students received an alert to avoid the area around Holmes Hall as emergency services responded to the incident, the Globe reported.