One fight canceled from first card of 2023

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 217 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing were are Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) and short-notice replacement Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC), who both made weight for the light heavyweight main event.

Both headliners had no issues on the scale, but the same couldn’t be said for the first fight on the card. Sijara Eubanks (7-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC) failed to step on the scale due to weight management issues, causing her women’s flyweight bout with Priscila Cachoeira (12-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) to be called off.

The full UFC Fight Night 217 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov (194) vs. Sean Strickland (204)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5)

Raquel Pennington (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Raoni Barcelos (135) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (183)

Nick Fiore (155) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Mateus Mendonca (134.5)

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)

Nick Aguirre (145.5) vs. Dan Argueta (146)

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Charles Johnson (126)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Sijara Eubanks ()*

* Eubanks did not weigh in; fight canceled due to “weight management issues”

