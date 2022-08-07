One fatal accident on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

There was one fatal accident and four other injury accidents during the first official day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

At about 10:57 a.m. on Saturday, a 58-year-old male was killed west of Hays on Highway 34 when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another Harley. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet, according to the DPS.

In total the first “Rally Tally” of 2022, a report given each day of the rally by the Department of Public Safety, included 196 total citations for the Sturgis/Rapid City area.

There were 23 DUI arrests, 17 misdemeanor drug arrests and 8 felony drug arrests for the 24-hour period 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. All three were slightly up from the first day of the 2021 rally.

