One dead, three injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Georgia

One person was left dead and three injured in a shooting in a Georgia apartment complex, police said.

Local police said officers found three of the victims inside the Alpharetta apartment and one outside it when they came to the scene, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The Christmas Eve shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester at Mansell Apartment Home according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

A suspect was “located nearby,” a police officer told a local TV reporter.

The condition of the non-fatal shooting victims is unclear.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said the shooting was the result of domestic violence.

“We’re saddened to inform our community that a domestic violence situation escalated resulting in four people being shot. One has passed and three are severely injured but stable,” they wrote in a tweet late Friday. “Investigators are still working the scene.”