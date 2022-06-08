One dead, several injured in Berlin as car plows into crowd

A car plowed into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding as many as 30 others, according to authorities.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” police said, adding that the driver was detained.

The car — which local news outlets reported was a small Renault — slammed into the crowd along the busy shopping thoroughfare of Tauentzienstrasse in the German capital.

Reuters TV showed firefighters and emergency personnel at the scene, with rescue workers carrying empty stretchers next to the war-ravaged Gedaechtniskirche church, one of Berlin’s most famous landmarks.

Among the passersby was actor John Barrowman, who posted grim footage from the scene, the UK’s Evening Standard reported.

“It’s really pretty bad guys … There’s a lot of police, there’s a dead body in the middle of the road,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany. AP

A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany. AP

“There’s all the emergency services trying to help victims and people,” he said.

“The police presence is unbelievable. They are clearing out the area but it was cordoned off, I heard the bang and the crash when were in a store and we just saw the carnage,” Barrowman added.

The incident occurred just across Breitscheidplatz, where ISIS sympathizer and failed Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri plowed a truck through a Christmas market in 2016, killing a dozen people, according to Agence France-Presse.

The car crashed into a store after plowing through a crowd of people in Berlin. AP

Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany. AP