One Day After Fed Hike, Traders Are Betting Cuts Will Start in 2024

Reuters

Toyota plans 17% cut in global production in April

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into its plans. The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips and other parts. Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000, Toyota added.