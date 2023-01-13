Once Reluctant, Scaramucci Alleges FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried ‘Committed Fraud’

Crypto exchange FTX (FTT/USD) bought a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital in September before the crypto company filed for bankruptcy in November.

SkyBridge’s founder Anthony Scaramucci said the investment firm can buyback, but the issue will likely take months to resolve.

“We’re waiting for the clearance from the bankruptcy people, the lawyers, and the investment bankers to figure out exactly what we’re going to be buying back and when,” Scaramucci told CNBC, adding that the situation likely won’t be resolved “until probably the end of the first half of this year.”

“I think it’s very clear now that there was a fraud. We’ll, of course, have to let the legal system determine all of those things,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci had been reluctant to refer to Bankman-Fried’s dealings within FTX as a fraud in his most recent interview with CNBC.

“I don’t want to call it fraud at this moment because that’s actually a legal term,” Scaramucci said. “I would implore Sam and his family to tell the truth to their investors, get to the bottom of it,” he added on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Nov. 11.

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion worth of liquid assets, including cash and digital assets, according to attorneys in Delaware during one of the company’s bankruptcy hearings.

