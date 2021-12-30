On Tiger Woods’ 46th birthday, Justin Ray dove into some incredible statistics

It’s Tiger Woods’ 46th birthday, and to celebrate, Justin Ray, one of the best golf statisticians in the game, put together a list of stats Woods has compiled throughout his amazing career. Fair warning, they’re ridiculous — in the best way possible.

Everyone knows he’s an 82-time PGA Tour winner and a 15-time major champion. But Ray’s numbers dive a bit deeper into Woods’ career, and how truly, ridiculously good the man was (and maybe still is) at golf.

A sure personal favorite of any golf fan who takes the time to read through the entire Twitter feed, is this one.

It’s borderline impossible to comprehend how good that is.

To read the entire thread, visit Ray’s Twitter account, or click here.