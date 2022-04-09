‘On The Verge’ Canceled By Netflix, Julie Delpy Says – The Hamden Journal

The comedy series On the Verge has been canceled by Netflix and Canal+ after one season, according to its creator and star, Julie Delpy.

Delpy broke the news today in the comments section of one of her recent Instagram posts. When a fan asked for an update on Season 2, Delpy said that the show has been “cancelled,” though its distributors “forgot to announce it was cancelled.”

On the Verge followed four female friends in their late 40s—played by Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones and Alexia Landeau—who chose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embodied their beliefs and values.

The L.A.-set half-hour series was a co-production between Canal+ and Netflix, with the former releasing it in France, and Netflix distributing it in the rest of the world. It debuted in September of last year and ran for 12 episodes. Mathieu Derny, Troy Gariety, Timm Sharp and Giovanni Ribisi also starred. Delpy and Shue exec produced alongside Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler of The Film TV, Rola Bauer of Studiocanal and Olivier Gauriat of Barnstormer.

Netflix did not immediately respond to request for comment when contacted by The Hamden Journal. Delpy’s Instagram post and her On the Verge announcement can be found below.