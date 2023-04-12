On The Road’ Unleashes Sold-Out Podcast Tour’s First Official Trailer – The Hamden Journal

Here’s the elevator pitch: follow wildly successful actors and podcasters Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes on a celebrity-filled North American tour.

HBO Max pulled the trigger on the concept, and has now released the first trailer for “Smartless: On The Road.”

Directed by Sam Jones (“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed,” “Off Camera with Sam Jones”), the six-part docuseries provides fly-on-the-wall, intimate access of the three friends as they travel through Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Madison, Wisconsin, and Los Angeles.

The trailer was shown today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. It debuts May 23 on the streamer.

The sold-out live tour of their wildly successful podcast, “SmartLess,” saw the three popular actors traveling and talking with Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Letterman, and other guests.

In each episode of “SmartLess,” one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. The passion project of three friends has turned into a podcast named one of the best shows of 2020 by Apple as well as consistently ranking Top 5 Comedy Shows and Top 10 on overall shows on iTunes.

“SmartLess” is produced by Michael Grant Terry, Bennett Barbakow, and Rob Amjärv. EPs are Arnett, Bateman, Hayes, Sam Jones, and Ross M. Dinerstein. Co-EP is Ross Girard, and producer is Mark McCune. The series is a Campfire Studios Production.