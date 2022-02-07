ON Semiconductor Stock Rises as Earnings and Margins Forecasts Exceed Estimates

Text size





ON Semiconductor



were rising Monday after the semiconductor maker’s fourth-quarter earnings and first-quarter guidance blew past Wall Street estimates.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.09 a share, topping forecasts for 94 cents, on record revenue of $1.85 billion, beating consensus of $1.79 billion.





ON



Semiconductor also raked in record yearly revenue of $6.74 billion, representing 28.3% year-over-year growth, and earnings of $2.95 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.81 a share on revenue of $6.68 billion.

The stock was up 7% to $661.44 on Monday.

Investors also cheered the company’s operating margins after ON Semiconductor reported record quarterly non-GAAP operating margins of 28.6%. Non-GAAP operating margins for the 2021 fiscal year were 21.9%, up from 10.2% the previous year.

ON Semiconductor also is projecting adjusted margins of between 45.5% and 47.5% in its first quarter, topping estimates for 42.9%, according to Bloomberg.

The company predicts revenue for the first quarter of between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion, while the range for earnings per share could be between 98 cents and $1.10 a share. Analysts are expecting $1.78 billion in revenue and earnings of 82 cents, according to FactSet.

This is the third consecutive quarter in which ON Semiconductor’s earnings trounced estimates, driven by strong demand from electric vehicles, alternative energy, and industrial automation.

“We continue to expand gross margins as we shift our mix into these high-value strategic markets while ramping new products, rationalizing our manufacturing footprint, and improving our overall cost structure,” said Hassane El-Khoury, ON Semiconductor CEO.

