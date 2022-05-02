ON Semiconductor Gets Backed by Auto Demand. Stock Rises on Record Revenue.

Text size





ON Semiconductor said it expects automotive and industrial customers to account for an increasing share of revenue.

ON Semiconductor delivered record revenue for the first quarter thanks to demand from automotive and industrial customers. Its financial forecasts were impressive, too.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.22 a share in the first quarter, higher than the $1.05 a share analysts had predicted, according to FactSet data, and above managements’ previous guidance.