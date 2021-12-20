On sale for $95, the lowest price ever

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The keys to productivity: Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPad is on sale for the lowest price ever. Just make sure it’s compatible with your model. (Photo: Apple)

Can an iPad take the place of a laptop? Not without a keyboard, it can’t. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple makes one of the best add-on keyboards you can get — and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for the lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad is just $95, a hefty $64 off the regular price. (Pro tip: If you have , you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your .)

$95 $159 at Amazon

This particular Smart Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch and iPad (7th, 8th and 9th generation).

It attaches magnetically and uses the iPad’s side port, meaning it doesn’t need to be charged. It doesn’t need to be paired, either; it’s just plug-and-type.

All that may help explain why it has a 4.7-star average rating from over 4,200 Amazon buyers. Just take note that while the keyboard does protect the screen when not in use, it doesn’t protect the back of the iPad.

Take note, too, that these keys aren’t backlit, something to consider if you work during nighttime hours.

This would be hard to swallow at $159, but at $95 it seems a lot more reasonable — especially if it helps you get some work done.

