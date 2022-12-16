‘On My Block’ Spinoff Sets Netflix Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

Netflix’s On My Block spinoff Freeridge is set to premiere on February 2.

Freeridge is an 8-episode, coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Michael Solomon also star.

Fans of the original series will see the return of Paula Garcés as Geny Martinez, Eric Gutierrez as Ruben Martinez, Eme Ik0wuakor as Dwayne Turner, and Raushanah Simmons as Fran Turner. Peggy Blow, who played Marisol Martinez aka Abuelita in On My Block, is also listed as cast.

Paula Garcés and Eric Gutierrez

The series is co-created, executive produced and showrun by Lauren Iungerich alongside co-creators and executive producers Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Jamie Dooner.

Freeridge reunites Iungerich, Gonzalez, and Haft who co-created On My Block which premiered in 2018. For four seasons, viewers followed the adventures of inner city teens living and loving in the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood Freeridge.

“…the new core four of Freeridge don’t step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew. They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them. Through the lens of this new group of friends, we’ll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven’t seen before,” said Iungerich.

More first look photos can be found below.

MM for Marisol Martinez? Netflix