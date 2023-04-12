‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Canceled At Netflix After One Season – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has canceled the On My Block spinoff Freeridge after one season, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Freeridge is an 8-episode, coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. Michael Solomon and Zaire Adams also star.

Fans of the original series saw the return of On My Block favorites Paula Garcés as Geny Martinez, Eric Gutierrez as Ruben Martinez, Eme Ikwuakor as Dwayne Turner, and Raushanah Simmons as Fran Turner. Peggy Blow, who played Marisol Martinez aka Abuelita in On My Block, is also listed as cast.

The series was co-created, executive produced and showrun by Lauren Iungerich alongside co-creators and executive producers Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Jamie Dooner.