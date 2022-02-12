On Tuesday, we had a friend over for dinner on the patio. Conversation bounced around the usual bumpers: Politics, crime, ex-spouse, lawyers, kids, the neighbors.

Yet not a word was spoken about the Oscar nominations, announced just that morning. Which is weird, because this particular guest only two years ago was a West Side superviewer—someone who works with big-name movie people, lived on the guild screener circuit, and was a regular at my colleague Pete Hammond’s show-and-tell sessions at the nearby Aero Theatre, once a crucible for awards season buzz.

But this year, nothing. Not even a yawn.

What’s worse, it’s been this way with older, sophisticated movie fans in and around my little patch of West Los Angeles and Santa Monica for months. Early adapters, those cinema-savvy “civilians” who used to see pictures via viewing clubs, filmmaker screenings and festivals from Santa Barbara to Palm Springs, and then promote them on the chatter circuit before the wider public got a shot, have gone silent.

It’s as if the honey bees had all died.

Obviously, the pandemic had a lot to do with this. In 2020, the last year for which the Motion Picture Association provides reliable statistics, those 50 and older, who made up 34 percent of the population, accounted for only 20 percent of ticket sales. Last year must have been worse. Just when it looked safe to go back to the theater, Omicron broke through the vaccine and scared off senior viewers like my neighbors and myself.

Well do I remember the general shiver when a neighbor posted on the Nextdoor social site that she had gone to see No Time To Die, liked it, and came down with Covid three days later. No, thanks. Screenings would have to wait for a while, even if younger people and intrepid campaigners were braving the Geffen Theater all fall.

And streaming just didn’t do it. Somehow isolated viewing of contenders on small screens—without even the surreptitious thrill of swapping those for-your-eyes-only promotional discs—never created excitement. The buzz didn’t reach critical mass.

On top of which, there were fewer films to talk about. The MPAA said 447 U.S. features went into production in 2020, down 47 percent from 814 films the year before. By and large, these were the movies we watched, or didn’t, in 2021. Not surprisingly, only 276 features qualified for the film Academy’s Best Picture race. That was down 25 percent from 366 contenders the year before.

So, when finally it seemed okay to have friends and family to dinner now and then, the chit-chat, as of old, was warm and familiar. We’d talk about books, and family secrets, and the latest craziness from Sacramento. Sometimes, we’d swap recipes. The foibles of The New York Times were usually good for a few rounds, and what the heck is going on at CNN?

But the movies, at least the current ones, were all but gone, even among guests who were arguing about the merits of Parasite or La La Land or A Star Is Born just a few years ago.

Nobody has mentioned The Power Of The Dog. Belfast came up once, because I asked. (One of the guys kind of liked it; the women thought Catríona Balfe a bit fancy for The Troubles.) Our superviewer saw Don’t Look Up and couldn’t recommend it. One friend’s daughter—a SAG member, after all this is movieland!–gave West Side Story a thumb’s up. But the conversation slipped back to Hamilton, then all the way back to Funny Girl.

Mostly, the bees are silent. They’ve gone Galt.

Around here, there is no buzz.