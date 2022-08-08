Angie Best poses in a swimsuit for Hello! magazine on her 70th birthday (PA)

Angie Best has said she has “no intention” of disappearing as she marks her 70th birthday with a swimsuit photoshoot.

The former model and ex-wife of football star George Best told Hello! magazine she is on “a mission to make 70 the new 50 for women”.

Best, who was once Cher’s personal trainer in Los Angeles, now owns her own gym near her home in Henley-on-Thames.

In a new interview with the magazine alongside her son, Calum, she said: “Everything has changed. We girls don’t need to shrivel up and disappear into a corner just because we’re a certain age.

“Rest assured, I have no intention of doing so. Like so many women out there, there’s still a lot I want to do.

“And the older I get, the more determined I am to work harder at staying healthy and youthful.

“I want to get to 100 and still look good.”

She revealed that she subscribes to an alternative medicine called “functional medicine”, an approach that claims to identify and treat the “root cause of disease”.

“If you want to be healthy, you should be in good shape within by consuming the right nutrients and supplements and drinking plenty of water,” Best added.

“Your body’s like a car and you need to feed it the best food for it to work properly.”

Angie Best poses on the cover of Hello! magazine (PA)

The London-born model was married to the late Northern Irish footballer from 1978 to 1986.

The couple’s only son together, Calum, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 alongside his mother.

He told the magazine that his mother is “a great player and always wins”.

“Throughout my life, she’s been that health and wellbeing woman, the absolute master of knowing what to put into your body to make you look and feel the best you can.

“Nobody can believe she’s 70,” Calum added.

The 41-year-old TV personality also credited his mother with saving him from a life of alcohol and drugs, as he spiralled following his father’s death in 2005.

“I had so much love for my dad, but he chose the party lifestyle and my mum chose the healthy one,” Calum said.

He added that while he was a “bit of a troublemaker”, Best was eventually able to show him “that it’s the healthy one that’s best and I’m so grateful to her for that”.